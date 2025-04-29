(BIVN) – A Water Conservation Notice was issued Tuesday for Hawaiʻi County Department of Water Supply water customers in areas of South Kohala.

A Water Conservation Notice requests affected customers reduce water use by at least 10 percent, officials say. Water conservation is necessary “because of the prolonged lack of rainfall and operational issues with Waimea well,” the water department said.

Affected areas include Āhualoa to Waiemi Subdivision, including Honokaia, Pu‘ukapu, Nienie, Waimea Town, Lālāmilo Farm Lots, portions of Mana Road, portions of Māmalahoa Highway (Hwy 19), Anekona Estates, and Kānehoa Subdivision.

The Water Conservation Notice is effective immediately and will be in place until further notice.

Water Supply officials say performing the following steps will help to conserve water:

Wash only full loads of laundry and dishes

Check faucets and pipes for leaks

Do not let water run when washing hands, shaving, or brushing teeth

Reduce showering times

Water officials say all affected water customers should limit water use for dust control and irrigation.