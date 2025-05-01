(BIVN) – The ʻOhana Thrift Store in Kona will close in the month of May.

The Salvation Army – Hawaiian & Pacific Islands Division announced the closure in a Thursday news release, saying the last day the Thrift Store will be open to customers will be May 17, 2025.

The community is invited to “shop and save storewide” before the closure date. The Salvation Army says “everything on sale storewide, including facility fixtures, front glass counters, shelving units, clothes racks, industrial shelving units, desks, office chairs, bookshelves, upstairs and downstairs.”

From a Salvation Army news release: