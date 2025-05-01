(BIVN) – The ʻOhana Thrift Store in Kona will close in the month of May.
The Salvation Army – Hawaiian & Pacific Islands Division announced the closure in a Thursday news release, saying the last day the Thrift Store will be open to customers will be May 17, 2025.
The community is invited to “shop and save storewide” before the closure date. The Salvation Army says “everything on sale storewide, including facility fixtures, front glass counters, shelving units, clothes racks, industrial shelving units, desks, office chairs, bookshelves, upstairs and downstairs.”
From a Salvation Army news release:
The community is invited to explore additional shopping opportunities beyond the usual selection of donated clothing, furniture, and household goods. The closure aligns with a shift in focus for the Kona Corps, aimed at maximizing support and resources for its other local social services and The Salvation Army’s Kona Preschool.
Said Kona Corps Captain Shawn Keoho, “We are so grateful for the public’s patronage and support of the aptly named ʻOhana Thrift Store since 2018. More than just a place to shop for low-cost goods, it has been a hub for fellowship, vocational training, and sustainability. It is in that same spirit of community service that we now look to pivoting energies to meet the increasing local needs for our food pantry program, help for houseless neighbors and at-risk teens, and the educational and emotional development of our keiki.”
Now through Saturday, May 17, customers are welcome to shop the Kona Corps’ Ohana Thrift Store, located at 74-5583 Pawai Pl., during business hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday – Saturday. Effective immediately, the store is no longer accepting donations to facilitate the closing process.
The Store will post daily specials of items for sales, starting May 1st- May 17th.
Efforts will be made by The Salvation Army Kona Corps to maximize sustainable cycles and minimize any disposal costs by selling all items. Any remaining goods will be donated to other local nonprofits and community partners, with a full closure to be completed by the end of the month.
