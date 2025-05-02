(BIVN) – The Waikoloa Lei Day Festival returns to the Waikoloa Beach Resort on Saturday, May 3.

Events and entertainment will take place at both the Kings’ Shops and Queens’ Marketplace from 10:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. HST.

From a Kings’ Shops news release:

Kings’ Shops, in partnership with Traditions Hawaiʻi, invites the community to celebrate one of Hawaiʻi’s most cherished traditions at the Waikoloa Lei Day Festival on Saturday, May 3, 2025. Sponsored by Waikoloa Beach Resort and held in partnership with Queens’ Marketplace, the festival honors the artistry and cultural significance of lei-making through live entertainment, hands-on workshops, local artisans, and the return of the Waikoloa Lei Day Lei Contest.

Open to kamaʻāina and visitors, the free, family-friendly event kicks off at 10:45 a.m. with an ʻoli and hula kahiko by Hālau Manaola led by Kumu Hula Nani Lim Yap, followed by performances from hula hālau, local musicians, and a scavenger hunt across Kings’ Shops and Queens’ Marketplace. The first 300 scavenger hunt participants will receive a commemorative Lei Day canvas bag. This year also marks the debut of the Kings’ Shops Aloha Art Challenge, a visual arts showcase celebrating the natural beauty and resources of Hawaiʻi Island. The inaugural exhibit will feature works by student artists from Parker School, on view throughout the day. Attendees are invited to view the exhibit and vote for their favorite piece.

Kings’ Shops Event Schedule

9-10 a.m. – Lei Content On-site Registration

10:45 a.m. – Opening ‘Oli & Kahiko by Hālau Manaola

11 a.m. – Live Music by Kapono Lopes

11:30 a.m. – Public Viewing of Lei Contest Entries

12 p.m. – Hālau E Hulali Mai I Ka Lā (Kumu Hula Chrissy Kama-Henriques)

1 p.m. – Lei Contest Awards Ceremony at Main Stage

2 p.m. – Harold Kama Jr. & Krissen Kama

3 p.m. – Hālau Manaola (Kumu Hula Nani Lim Yap)

Lei Contest Information

The 2025 Waikoloa Lei Day Lei Contest features entries in three traditional styles—Haku (braided), Kui (strung), and Wili (wound)—with judging based on use of natural vegetation, presentation, craftsmanship, and creativity. Participants may enter one lei per category for a $5 fee per lei. Contestants must be present or have a representative to receive awards.

Lei Style Guidelines

Haku: Braided with natural materials such as hau, ti, or ferns; minimum 32 inches long. No synthetic items permitted.

Kui: Strung or sewn using flowers or plant materials. Shells are not allowed.

Wili: Plant material bound to a natural backing with natural fiber or raffia; minimum 32 inches long.

Awards & Prizes

Category Awards (Haku, Kui, Wili):

1st Place – Prize package valued at $300

2nd Place – Prize package valued at $200

3rd Place – Prize package valued at $150

Overall Lei Awards:

1st Place – $1,000 cash prize

2nd Place – $500 cash prize

3rd Place – $250 cash prize

“Each lei tells a story,” said Cheryl Beckley, marketing manager at Kings’ Shops, in a news release. “This contest is a way to honor the beauty, patience, and cultural expression of Hawai‘i’s lei makers while sharing those stories with our community and visitors alike.”