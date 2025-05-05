(BIVN) – One person is reported dead following a fire in a trailer mounted mobile home in South Kona.

The Hawaiʻi Fire Department says units were dispatched to Lani Kona Road in Captain Cook late Sunday evening. Firefighters found a burning, 30-foot trailer mounted mobile home on an open lot.

“One persons remains were discovered in the course of fire fighting operations,” the fire department reported. The victim has not been identified.

Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to the surrounding brush. “There were no fire hydrants near by, so water was provided by Engine 20 and Tanker 20 to complete the overhaul process,” the department noted. “HFD units cleared the scene and (Hawaiʻi Police) secured the scene until fire inspectors could perform an investigation.”

The cause of the fire is currently undetermined.