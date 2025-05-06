(BIVN) – The County of Hawaiʻi has issued a request for proposals (RFP) for affordable housing programs on the Big Island.
The County’s Office of Housing and Community Development is seeking non-profit and for-profit organizations, public agencies, and community land trusts who may be eligible for Affordable Housing Production (AHP) Program funding. “The funding is made possible through Ordinance 22-77, which appropriates a minimum of $5 million per year to OHCD to facilitate programs that will support, increase, and sustain the availability and accessibility of affordable housing on Hawaiʻi Island,” a County news release stated.
“We know that finding affordable housing is one of the biggest challenges families face,” said Mayor Kimo Alameda. “Through this program, we are supporting real solutions to make our island more affordable for local residents and creating a stronger, more resilient future for everyone.”
Two information sessions will be held, via Zoom, to provide organizations further insight into the program and submission process.
- Informational Meeting #1
May 20 at 10 a.m.
To register, visit: https://tinyurl.com/nap3up68.
- Informational Meeting #2
May 22 at 1 p.m.
To register, visit: https://tinyurl.com/yptk5fyc.
From the County news release:
The County has set its funding priorities for the Fiscal Year 2025-26 funding round as follows:
1. Targeting the Gap Group (81% – 140% AMI):
The top priority is to increase units that serve households earning between 81% and 140% of the area median income (AMI). Often referred to as the “Gap Group,” these moderate-income families typically do not qualify for most state and federal housing assistance programs yet still struggle to afford market-rate housing. By extending funding availability beyond the traditional 80% AMI threshold, the AHP Program aims to address this unmet need and increase access to attainable housing for this underserved population.
2. Homeownership Initiatives with Extended Affordability:
The second priority is to support sustainable homeownership opportunities. This includes initiatives for first-time home buyers that ensure lasting affordability through resale restrictions, shared equity models, or similar mechanisms to promote community stability and support long-term wealth-building for local residents.
3. Preservation of Existing Units:
The third priority is to sustain the County’s existing affordable housing stock. This includes rehabilitating both rental and owner-occupied units to meet safe, sanitary, and sustainable living standards. Preserving these homes helps maintain affordability, prevent displacement, and strengthens neighborhood stability.
“The County of Hawaiʻi is committed to moving quickly and strategically where we can make the greatest and fastest impact — preserving and rehabilitating the existing affordable housing inventory we already have. We’re especially interested in proposals that promote lasting homeownership opportunities and create pathways for local families to build generational wealth,” said County Housing Administrator Kehaulani Costa. “Building new housing alone won’t solve our affordability challenges. We need innovative approaches that protect and expand access to housing that local families can truly afford.”
Proposals must be submitted electronically only through an online application platform that will be available on the OHCD website, hawaiicounty.gov/ahp, starting May 5. Proposals are due by 4:30 p.m. on July 7.
