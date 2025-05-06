(BIVN) – The County of Hawaiʻi has issued a request for proposals (RFP) for affordable housing programs on the Big Island.

The County’s Office of Housing and Community Development is seeking non-profit and for-profit organizations, public agencies, and community land trusts who may be eligible for Affordable Housing Production (AHP) Program funding. “The funding is made possible through Ordinance 22-77, which appropriates a minimum of $5 million per year to OHCD to facilitate programs that will support, increase, and sustain the availability and accessibility of affordable housing on Hawaiʻi Island,” a County news release stated.

“We know that finding affordable housing is one of the biggest challenges families face,” said Mayor Kimo Alameda. “Through this program, we are supporting real solutions to make our island more affordable for local residents and creating a stronger, more resilient future for everyone.”

Two information sessions will be held, via Zoom, to provide organizations further insight into the program and submission process.

Informational Meeting #1

May 20 at 10 a.m.

To register, visit: https://tinyurl.com/nap3up68.

May 22 at 1 p.m.

To register, visit: https://tinyurl.com/yptk5fyc.

From the County news release: