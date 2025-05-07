(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi County is seeking mobile vending stands to operate at various parks on the Big Island.

The County of Hawai‘i Department of Parks and Recreation recently invited vendors to submit bids for lease concessions to operate at three parks in Hilo, Kona, Puna and Volcano.

Mobile vending stand operators may submit applications for lease concessions to operate at:

Onekahakaha Beach Park, Hilo

Reed’s Bay Beach Park, Hilo

Cooper Center, Volcano

Isaac Kepo‘okalani Hale Beach Park, Puna

Kailua Park (Old Airport), North Kona

Pana‘ewa Rainforest Zoo & Gardens, Hilo

From a County news release: