(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi County is seeking mobile vending stands to operate at various parks on the Big Island.
The County of Hawai‘i Department of Parks and Recreation recently invited vendors to submit bids for lease concessions to operate at three parks in Hilo, Kona, Puna and Volcano.
Mobile vending stand operators may submit applications for lease concessions to operate at:
- Onekahakaha Beach Park, Hilo
- Reed’s Bay Beach Park, Hilo
- Cooper Center, Volcano
- Isaac Kepo‘okalani Hale Beach Park, Puna
- Kailua Park (Old Airport), North Kona
- Pana‘ewa Rainforest Zoo & Gardens, Hilo
From a County news release:
Prospective bidders must file a notice of intent to bid on or before 2 p.m. Thursday, May 15 to the Director of Finance, on a form provided by the Director, through Public Purchase (www.publicpurchase.com), an e-procurement system. View the County’s public purchase page (here).
Questions about the Invitation for Bids (IFB) must be submitted through Public Purchase.
Sealed tenders will be received electronically and publicly opened at 2 p.m. Friday, May 30 in the Office of the Purchasing Division, Department of Finance, County of Hawai‘i, 25 Aupuni St.
IFB Point of Contact: Stephanie Letro, County Purchasing Division, (808) 961-8443.
