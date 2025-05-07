(BIVN) – The proposed introduction of an admission fee for the Pana‘ewa Rainforest Zoo & Gardens, as well as an updated fee schedule for the Panaʻewa Equestrian Center, will be the subject of a public hearing next month.

The County of Hawaiʻi announced this week that it will hold the hearing on the rule changes on June 3rd at 5 p.m. at the Aging and Disability Resource Center in Hilo. The Center is located at 1055 Kinoʻole Street.

Proposed Zoo Fee Structure (Effective July 1)

County Residents

Adult (18-59): $4

Kupuna (60+): Free

Keiki (Under 18): Free

Adult (18+): $12

Keiki (3-17): $5

Keiki (0-2): Free

$25 per individual

Fee increases at the Pana‘ewa Equestrian Center will be phased in annually.

From a Hawaiʻi County news release:

The proposed rule changes were postponed in December 2024 following a public hearing in late November 2024. Changes to the previous proposal include adjusting the zoo fee structure to waive admission fees for keiki and kupuna who are County residents. In addition, an annual pass will be available for individuals. “One of my first actions as mayor was to suspend the previous zoo admission fee proposal because it needed to be fairer for residents,” said Mayor Kimo Alameda. “After several months of review, we believe this new proposal will keep the zoo affordable for families and people of all ages, from keiki to kupuna, while ensuring that non-resident guests also contribute.” Mayor Alameda continued, “Importantly, the revenue from these fees opens the possibility for new projects, exhibits, and programs that enhance the zoo and ensure it remains a vibrant community space where residents create lifelong memories.” The Panaʻewa Rainforest Zoo & Gardens is home to 82 species and nearly 300 animals in a lush rainforest environment. The only zoo in the United States located in a tropical rainforest, it is a vital recreational and educational resource for local residents and visitors. In addition to exotic and native plants and animals, the zoo also features special amenities such as a playground, pavilions, a petting zoo, a gift shop and more.

The Pana‘ewa Equestrian Center includes equestrian-related facilities, such as a 5/8-mile race track, eventing and dressage areas, rodeo arena, wash racks, and rental stalls with attached paddocks. The center is open for public use seven days a week.

To join the public hearing by Zoom, use the following link and meeting ID:

https://www.zoomgov.com/j/1616958546

Meeting ID: 161 695 8546

All written comments should be filed with the Department of Parks and Recreation Administration Office at 101 Pauahi Street, Suite 6, Hilo, Hawai‘i 96720, no later than May 29. Written testimony received by May 29 will be included in the record of the hearing.