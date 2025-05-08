(BIVN) – Environmental review documents have been published for a planned early learning and childcare facility in Hilo.

A Draft Environmental Assessment for a Pre-Kindergarten Facility at Imiloa was published in the May 8th issue of The Environmental Notice. The facility would be located on a 2-acre site next to the ‘Imiloa Astronomy Center of Hawai‘i.

According to the 177 page document, the State of Hawai‘i School Facilities Authority will fund the construction of the facility under the “Ready keiki” program, in order to provide affordable childcare for University of Hawai‘i at Hilo students, faculty, and the surrounding community. The facility will also support workforce development for new teachers, and address the growing demand for early childhood education taught in the Hawaiian language.

As seen in the Conceptual Site Plan found in the draft EA, the project includes the construction of three buildings: two classroom buildings with covered lanais and an administrative building, along with additional amenities such as a covered outdoor piko gathering area and enclosed outdoor learning environment. Four classrooms would have the capacity to serve up to 80 preschool aged children.

The outdoor learning environment will be enclosed by an exterior fence to ensure a safe and secure setting. New parking stalls will be constructed west of the project site, with plans to include a new cul-de-sac for drop-off and pick-up.

“The Project received $10 million in funding from HISFA, part of a larger $100 million allotment from the State Legislature, which is aimed at expanding preschool opportunities across the State,” the Draft EA states. “The Proposed Action is anticipated to begin construction in summer 2026.”

The 30-day public review and comment period is underway, with comments due by June 9, 2025.