(BIVN) – A fishing vessel was seized by law enforcement officers on Wednesday for alleged longline fishing operations off Kona.

It is illegal to longline fish in state waters within the state Territorial Sea, which extends up to 12 nautical miles from shore and encompasses 3,069 square miles of water.

After receiving multiple complaints about longline fishing occurring off Kona, a DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) Hawai‘i Branch Marine Unit boarded the vessel, Wai‘aka, Wednesday morning.

Officers say the vessel was observed about seven miles offshore, fishing with approximately four miles of line deployed.

According to the DLNR: