(BIVN) – The Trek the Trail health and safety event takes place on Saturday, May 10th, in Hilo.

The County of Hawaiʻi is inviting the public to participate in the free event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.

The event is being is held “to raise awareness of local trails that connect to recreational facilities and historic sites while providing a safe and enjoyable space for exercise,” a County news release stated.

From the County news release:

The event features a trail walk through Wailoa State Park and participants are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite hero. Registration begins at 9 a.m. with the walk to follow. Starting at 10 a.m., there will also be a bike safety course at the Civic Auditorium, live entertainment, food trucks, a car and truck show, informational vendors, and giveaways. “Trek the Trail is a great way to celebrate health, safety, and recreation,” said Mayor Kimo Alameda. “We invite the community to join us in celebrating our wonderful trails and recreational spaces – while honoring some of our everyday heroes.” Participants who complete the walk will be eligible to enter a drawing to win special prizes.