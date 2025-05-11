(BIVN) – A brush fire was reported on Sunday afternoon in Honokaʻa.

The Hawaiʻi Fire Department said the fire was burning between Lehua Street and Mamane Street.

In a 1:36 p.m. message from the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense, officials reported Lehua Street was closed while firefighters and police personnel were on the scene.

“Please avoid the area as Fire personnel continue to fight the fire,” the emergency officials stated.

UPDATE – (4:40 p.m.) – From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense agency: “The Hawaiʻi Fire Department reports the brush fire that occurred earlier today in Honokaʻa is mostly contained and Lehua Street is now open. Please continue to avoid the area, as crews are still on scene.”