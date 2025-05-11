Big Island Video News

Serving Hawaii County

Brush Fire Reported In Honokaʻa
Avatar photo

by Big Island Video News
on at

STORY SUMMARY

HONOKAʻA, Hawaiʻi - The Hawaiʻi Fire Department reported a brush fire was burning in Honokaʻa between Lehua Street and Mamane Street on Sunday.

(BIVN) – A brush fire was reported on Sunday afternoon in Honokaʻa.

The Hawaiʻi Fire Department said the fire was burning between Lehua Street and Mamane Street.

In a 1:36 p.m. message from the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense, officials reported Lehua Street was closed while firefighters and police personnel were on the scene.

image from County of Hawaiʻi Hazard Impact Map showing the location of the brush fire in Honokaʻa

“Please avoid the area as Fire personnel continue to fight the fire,” the emergency officials stated.

UPDATE (4:40 p.m.) – From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense agency: “The Hawaiʻi Fire Department reports the brush fire that occurred earlier today in Honokaʻa is mostly contained and Lehua Street is now open. Please continue to avoid the area, as crews are still on scene.”