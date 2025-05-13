(BIVN) – A temporary water shut off is planned for the Hilo Airport and an area of Keaukaha on Friday night, in order to replace a valve within the National Guard Complex.
The Hawaiʻi County Department of Water Supply says the water will be turned off from 10 p.m. Friday, May 16, to 4 a.m. Saturday, May 17. Affected customers will have no water or low water pressure during this time, officials say.
The affected area includes Kalaniana‘ole Street, Ka‘uhane Avenue, Kapali Avenue, ‘Uwa‘u Street, along with all side roads and lanes.
The shut off will also impact Hilo International Airport, Hilo Post Office, air cargo operations, the Hawai‘i National Guard Complex, and the Hilo Wastewater Treatment Plant.
From the Department of Water Supply:
Upon the resumption of water service, the waterlines will be flushed and cleaned, during which time affected customers may notice turbid and/or discolored water. They also may notice trapped air in their plumbing, which will be released as you initially use water.
Affected customers are asked to take any and all precautions necessary to protect their property and facilities including, but not limited to, disabling electrical power to pumps and/or any other devices whose normal operation may be dependent on water pressure and/or water supply, and which might be harmed if automatically energized during the water shutoff. Affected customers also should set aside drinking water ahead of time to meet their household’s temporary water needs.
