(BIVN) – A temporary water shut off is planned for the Hilo Airport and an area of Keaukaha on Friday night, in order to replace a valve within the National Guard Complex.

The Hawaiʻi County Department of Water Supply says the water will be turned off from 10 p.m. Friday, May 16, to 4 a.m. Saturday, May 17. Affected customers will have no water or low water pressure during this time, officials say.

The affected area includes Kalaniana‘ole Street, Ka‘uhane Avenue, Kapali Avenue, ‘Uwa‘u Street, along with all side roads and lanes.

The shut off will also impact Hilo International Airport, Hilo Post Office, air cargo operations, the Hawai‘i National Guard Complex, and the Hilo Wastewater Treatment Plant.

From the Department of Water Supply: