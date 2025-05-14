(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi County officials say the last two phases of a resurfacing project for Māmalahoa Highway in South Kona are set to be completed this year.

From the Hawaiʻi County Department of Public Works:

Starting May 19, resurfacing will occur from Kalamauka Road to Ha‘awina Street (approximately 3 miles). That segment is anticipated to be completed Oct. 2.

The last segment of the project, from Palani Road to Kamalani Street (approximately 3 miles), will begin June 18 and be completed Nov. 26.

The contractor for the project is Isemoto Contracting.

Work will take place Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. weather permitting. Shifting lane closures will be in effect during work hours. Flaggers will be on site to help manage traffic flow. Motorists are advised to drive with caution through the work zone.

The project started with resurfacing of the highway from Kamalani Street to Kalamauka Road. That segment is anticipated to be done by the end of May.

In total, about 9 miles of road will be paved through all phases. The anticipated cost of the completed project is $5 million.