High Bacteria Count Advisory Posted at Keokea Bay Beach Park

UPDATED on May 15, 2026

(BIVN) – A High Bacteria Count Advisory was issued for Keokea Bay Beach Park in North Kohala on Friday.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health Clean Water Branch detected a water quality exceedance of enterococci at the beach park during routine beach monitoring. Levels of 178 per 100 mL were reported.

“The advisory for this beach is posted because testing for enterococci indicate that potentially harmful microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses, protozoa, or parasites may be present in the water,” the Clean Water Branch stated. “Swimming at beaches with pollution in the water may make you ill.”

The day before, the DOH issued a High Bacteria Count Notification for the same beach, reporting levels of 238 per 100 mL. Health officials said they were going to retest the water because they were “uncertain about the representativeness of the first sample.”

“This beach has historically met the acceptable beach threshold level, and there is no known source of fecal contamination,” the health department stated.

The next day, after water testing again showed high levels of enterococci, the Clean Water Branch provided this information:

Children, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems are the most likely populations to develop illnesses or infections after coming into contact with polluted water, usually while swimming. Fortunately, while swimming-related illnesses can be unpleasant, they are usually not very serious – they require little or no treatment or get better quickly upon treatment, and they have no long-term health effects. The most common illness associated with swimming in water polluted by fecal pathogens is gastroenteritis. It occurs in a variety of forms that can have one or more of the following symptoms: nausea, vomiting, stomachache, diarrhea, headache or fever. Other minor illnesses associated with swimming include ear, eye, nose and throat infections. In highly polluted water, swimmers may occasionally be exposed to more serious diseases. Not all illnesses from a day at the beach are from swimming. Food poisoning from improperly refrigerated picnic lunches may also have some of the same symptoms as swimming-related illnesses, including stomachache, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. At any given time and place, we are constantly exposed to a variety of microorganisms that have the potential of making us ill.

The advisory for Keokea Bay Beach Park will remain in effect until water sample results no longer exceed the threshold level of 130 enterococci per 100 mL, officials say.