Police Investigate Hilo Murder

(BIVN) – A Hilo man died after an affray on Operations Street last weekend, and police are now investigating the assault as a murder.
57-year-old Michael Alan Torres Jr. of Hilo died after he was flown to Queen’s Medical Center on Oʻahu in the wake of the violent May 9th incident. From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:
On Saturday, May 9, 2026, at 5:11 p.m., South Hilo patrol officers responded to a report of an affray involving several individuals assaulting a man in the 100 block of Operations Street, in Hilo. Responding officers located an unconscious adult male victim suffering from numerous assault-related injuries. The victim, later identified as 57-year-old Michael Alan Torres Jr. of Hilo, was transported to the Hilo Benioff Medical Center for treatment of serious head injuries and was later flown to Queen’s Medical Center on Oahu for further treatment.
Detectives from the Area I Criminal Investigation Section responded to the scene and assumed the investigation. The scene was processed for evidence and the investigation remains ongoing.
On Thursday, May 14, at 3:39 p.m., Torres died at Queen’s Medical Center on Oahu. The case is being reclassified to second-degree murder and an autopsy will be performed today, Friday, May 15, to determine the exact cause of death.
Police ask anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact Detective Robert Kamau Jr. of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section, at (808) 961-2384, or via email at Robert.Kamau@hawaiipolice.gov. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island wide Crime Stoppers number at (808)961-8300. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.