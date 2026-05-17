VOLCANO WATCH: Forecasting The Next Lava Episode At Kīlauea

UPDATED on May 17, 2026

(BIVN) – The ongoing eruption at the summit of Kīlauea volcano is currently paused. On Saturday, scientists with the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported their forecasting models suggest the next episode of high lava fountaining, episode 48, will occur sometime between May 22 and 27.

The most recent high lava episode, episode 47, occurred on May 14th. The event lasted for 9 hours, during which time the Uēkahuna tiltmeter recorded 15.6 microradians of deflation.

The latest Volcano Watch article, written by HVO research geophysicist Ingrid Johanson, was published just prior to the onset of episode 47. The article examines how scientists forecast upcoming eruption episodes at the Kīlauea summit.

From the Volcano Watch:

Over the past month, the frequency of fountaining events at the summit of Kīlauea has increased to nearly one per week. This is reminiscent of the early days of the current episodic eruption that began on December 23, 2024. Nonetheless in 2026, we started to get used to longer pauses between episodes, which allowed for more time to clean up fallout if necessary and to prepare for the next episode. The reason for the quick repeats is that the volume of lava that is erupted has been much lower during the past three episodes, which means it does not take long for the magma storage system to recover what was erupted. This is the underlying basis for the forecast windows that the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) has been publishing since episode 5 and the change in behavior illustrates how the forecasts are made.

When lava is erupted, it removes magma from the magma chamber below and the chamber’s volume decreases. This is tracked by measuring how the ground deforms in response to the chamber shrinking or expanding; like tracking how much air is in a balloon by its change in shape. For the forecast windows, the data we use are ground tilt from a network of summit instruments. When magma exits the chamber during a fountaining episode, the magma chamber contracts and pulls the ground inwards, resulting in downwards tilt towards Kīlauea’s summit (deflationary tilt). As the magma chamber is re-inflated (by magma moving into it from deeper) the ground bulges above it and tilts away from the summit (inflationary tilt). Since episode 5, deflationary tilt and inflationary tilt have been nearly balanced; that is, the amount of deflationary tilt during a fountaining episode is followed by nearly the same amount of inflationary tilt during the pause. This observation indicates that fountaining episodes occur once the system has regained the volume lost during the previous episode. Volume change is directly related to the pressure in the magma chamber, suggesting that there is a certain system pressure that is favorable for generating fountaining. This regularity of the “target” point for a fountaining episode is the basis for the forecasting windows. Once enough inflationary tilt has occurred during a pause to get a good measurement of its rate, HVO can estimate when it will hit a target amount required for a fountaining episode to start. Each of the tiltmeters drifts a little bit, so the target tilt amount can vary, but is usually close to where it was when the previous episode started.

The feedback HVO has received for the forecasts has typically been positive; with partners and members of the public reporting that they appreciate having a ballpark estimate for when an eruptive episode could occur, even if that estimate gets adjusted. In particular, knowing the forecast and wind conditions allows residents in downwind areas to prepare for potential tephra fall. The most common reason for adjusting the forecast window is to accommodate changes in the reinflation rate of the summit. Tiltmeters will sometimes record a flattening of the tilt signal (for example during precursory lava overflows) or even a reversal to deflationary tilt during an eruption pause. This is evidence that reinflation has slowed down and it will take longer to reach the target level. The Kona low storms in mid-March also threw a wrench into forecasting. Excess groundwater can result in ground shifts in the immediate vicinity of the instrument that the tiltmeter picks up as tilt. This led to extra uncertainty in the timing of episode 44, the first episode after the storms.