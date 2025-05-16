(BIVN) – The Hawai‘i Island Bomb Squad responded to a report of an unexploded grenade in Waimea on Thursday evening.
The situation prompted the closure of the surrounding area, although it was later determined the grenade was not a threat.
From a Hawaiʻi Police Department news release shared on Friday:
On Thursday evening, May 15, 2025, officers from Hawai‘i Police Department’s South Kohala District located what appeared to be an unexploded grenade after a resident reported discovering the grenade in a riverbed at a trail park. Officers immediately closed off the surrounding area to prevent pedestrian traffic.
Members of the Hawai‘i Island Bomb Squad conferred with members of the United States Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal team where it was determined the grenade was not a threat. Hawai‘i Island Bomb Squad secured the grenade into a reinforced bomb disposal container where it was subsequently removed from the riverbed and away from public access.
Police remind the public that anyone who may find an unexploded ordnance should leave it in place, exit the property, and call 911 or the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.
