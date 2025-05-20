(BIVN) – A magnitude-4.2 earthquake shook parts of Hawaiʻi island on Tuesday, but was not strong enough to generate a tsunami.

The earthquake struck south of Kaʻū – about 11 miles southeast of Pāhala – at 9:37 a.m., at a depth of about 32km (nearly 20 miles) below sea level.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center, which initially measured the quake as a magnitude-4.0 event, reported that a tsunami was not expected from the event. However, some areas may have experienced shaking.

The USGS Did You Fell It? map shows the earthquake was felt across Kaʻū as well as in Puna, Hilo, and parts of Hāmākua.

UPDATE – (10:30 a.m.) – The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory says the earthquake had no apparent impact on either Mauna Loa or Kīlauea volcanoes. The scientists also confirmed the quake was part of the seismic swarm under the Pāhala area, which has been going on since 2019.

The Observatory noted that no damage to buildings or infrastructure is expected based on earthquake intensity.