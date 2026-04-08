(BIVN) – A Puna man has been arrested and charged following an April 2nd incident on Highway 130 near the Pahoa Police Station.

Prosecutors say 35-year-old Tony Francisco Torres was operating a Nissan Pathfinder when the vehicle drove into the highway median at a high rate of speed, causing other vehicles in heavy traffic to move off the roadway. Road crews were re-painting lines on the highway at them time.

The following day, police officers located and arrested Torres at a Puna residence.

From Hawaiʻi County Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen:

Torres made his initial appearance in Hilo District Court on Monday afternoon. The Court maintained Torres’ bail at $22,000 ordered him to appear for a preliminary hearing on April 9, 2026. As the Complaint alleges, Torres is charged with Resisting an Order to Stop a Motor Vehicle in the First Degree, Driving While License Canceled, Suspended, or Revoked, and Reckless Driving of Vehicle. The most serious offense, Resisting an Order to Stop a Motor Vehicle in the First Degree, is a class C felony offense and carries a penalty of either a five-year prison term or four years probation and up to one year in jail.

“The charges are merely allegations, and the Defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty,” the Prosecuting Attorney added.

The Office of the Prosecuting Attorney says anyone having information that can assist local law enforcement should call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.