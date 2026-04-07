(BIVN) – The ongoing eruption at the summit of Kilauea remains paused, although scientists say we are now in the forecasted window for episode 44.

High lava fountains could occur at any time between now and April 15th, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory says.

“There were no overflows from either of the Halemaʻumaʻu eruptive vents in the past 24 hours,” the Observatory reported Tuesday. “The summit of Kīlauea has been slowly deflating since Sunday morning, April 5, which may delay the onset of episode 44 lava fountaining to later within the impending forecast window.”

Shortly after posting that update, the pattern of ground deformation at the summit switched from deflation to inflation.

“Further overflows and associated spattering are likely to occur before lava fountaining begins,” the scientists reported.

Officials note that the National Weather Service has issued a Special Weather Statement concerning the potential for tephra fall from episode 44 when the high lava fountains occur. Southerly winds expected later this week could again carry the volcanic material downwind into surrounding communities.

No significant activity has been noted along Kīlauea’s East Rift Zone or Southwest Rift Zone.

The USGS Volcano Alert Level for Kīlauea remains at WATCH.