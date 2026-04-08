(BIVN) – Lava is again overflowing at the summit of Kīlauea volcano, following the return of inflation yesterday afternoon.

The forecast window for the episode 44 is open. The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory expects high lava fountains to occur at any moment between now and April 15th.

There was a recent pause in precursory lava activity at the summit, coinciding with a brief period of deflation that began Sunday morning, April 5. Deflation switched to inflation on Tuesday. The period of deflation likely delayed the start of episode 44.

The National Weather Service revised its Special Weather Statement concerning the forecasted episode 44.

“If an eruption occurs, varying levels of ash, Pele’s hair, and other lightweight tephra may fall downwind of the eruption,” the forecasters stated. “Smaller particles can travel farther from the eruption site and may affect communities at greater distances.”

“For the next several days, ‘downwind’ will be to the north and northeast of the summit,” the National Weather Service added.

“If you live downwind of the Kilauea summit, or plan to visit the summit area, stay informed about current volcanic activity and weather conditions,” the weather forecasters advised. “Be prepared to take precautions if needed, such as disconnecting water catchment systems. Follow all guidance from the National Park Service and the County of Hawaiʻi. Be aware that road or park closures may occur.”