(BIVN) – Prosecutors have charged a Hilo woman for the alleged theft of a Ford F-150 in Puna, as well as other drug offenses.

Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen announced Wednesday that 45 year-old Sommer Lopez was arrested by police on May 19th at the Puna Kai Shopping Center. The Ford F-150 was originally reported stolen on May 15th from a Hawaiian Paradise Park residence.

Lopez was arrested and charged in relation to the stolen vehicle, as well as “driving under the influence of a drug, driving without a license, and possession of methamphetamine and marijuana”, prosecutors say.

From a news release issued by the Hawaiʻi County Prosecuting Attorney:

As the Complaint alleges, Lopez is charged with Theft in the First Degree (theft of a motor vehicle), Unauthorized Control of a Propelled Vehicle in the First Degree, Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of an Intoxicant, Driving Without a License, Promoting a Dangerous Drug in the Third Degree (possess any amount of methamphetamine), and Promoting a Detrimental Drug in the Third Degree. The most serious offense, Theft in the First Degree, is a class B felony offense and carries a maximum penalty of a ten-year prison term. If convicted as charged, Prosecutors have provided notice that Lopez may be subject to a mandatory prison term and not eligible for probation. The charges are merely allegations, and the Defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. The theft investigation was initiated by Officer Rory Ringang, Puna Patrol.

Prosecutors say Lopez made her initial appearance in Hilo District Court on Wednesday afternoon. Her bail was maintained at $93,000, and she was ordered to appear for a preliminary hearing on May 23, 2025.