(BIVN) – Flags across Hawaiʻi will be flown at half-staff this weekend, in honor of former State Senator Richard “Scotchy” Henderson, who recently passed away at the age of 97.
Governor Josh Green has ordered that flags be lowered from sunrise on Saturday, May 9th, through sunset on Monday, May 11th.
“Richard Henderson devoted his life to serving Hawaiʻi — both in the Legislature and in his community,” said Governor Green. “He brought a business-minded perspective to public service and worked to strengthen opportunities for the people of Hawaiʻi Island. His leadership and dedication is a legacy that will be remembered. Jaime and I extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones.”
Henderson passed away on April 25.
According to the State of Hawaiʻi:
Born in Hilo, Henderson was a second-generation certified public accountant and entrepreneur who played a major role in shaping Hawaiʻi Island’s business community. He was instrumental in developing numerous enterprises in Hilo, including retail, telecommunications and media ventures, as well as serving in leadership roles across a range of civic and nonprofit organizations.
Henderson served a total of 14 years in the Hawaiʻi State Senate, from 1970 to 1978 and 1981 to 1987, including as Senate minority leader from 1983 to 1987.
He was widely respected for his integrity, commitment to community and steady leadership in both the public and private sectors.
by Big Island Video News
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STORY SUMMARY
HILO, Hawaiʻi - The former Hawaiʻi State Senator from Hilo died on April 25 at the age of 97.