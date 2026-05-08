(BIVN) – Flags across Hawaiʻi will be flown at half-staff this weekend, in honor of former State Senator Richard “Scotchy” Henderson, who recently passed away at the age of 97.

Governor Josh Green has ordered that flags be lowered from sunrise on Saturday, May 9th, through sunset on Monday, May 11th.

“Richard Henderson devoted his life to serving Hawaiʻi — both in the Legislature and in his community,” said Governor Green. “He brought a business-minded perspective to public service and worked to strengthen opportunities for the people of Hawaiʻi Island. His leadership and dedication is a legacy that will be remembered. Jaime and I extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones.”

Henderson passed away on April 25.

According to the State of Hawaiʻi: