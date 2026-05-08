(BIVN) – An open house meeting will be held on the revived Daniel K. Inouye Highway Extension Project later this month.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation is inviting the public to attend the meeting, and share their thoughts on the proposal to extend the saddle road highway from its current western terminus at Māmalahoa Highway to the Queen Kaʻahumanu Highway.

The open house will take place on Wednesday, May 20th, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Waikōloa Elementary and Middle School Cafeteria (68-1730 Hoʻoko Street).

State transportation officials say the presentation will be shared on Nā Leo TV and posted to the project website following the open house.

A website has also been published to provide more information on the project.

Planning for the project began over a decade ago, and a Draft Environmental Impact Statements was started. The project was put on hold in 2018 due to a lack of funding.

To restart the project, the Hawaiʻi DOT must prepare updated Environmental Impact Statements compliant with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and Hawaiʻi Environmental Policy Act (HEPA).