(BIVN) – The Jade Palace Two restaurant in Kona has been closed by the health department due to “due to an active cockroach infestation, adulterated food products and unsanitary conditions within the facility.”

The Hawai‘i Department of Health Food Safety Branch issued a red “closed” placard and immediately shut down the Palani Road eatery on May 21st.

According to a health department news release, inspectors noted the following during a routine inspection:

Contaminated food;

Live cockroaches in food, on food preparation surfaces, and below

equipment;

equipment; Physical facilities are not maintained and cleaned;

Employee observed returning to work without washing hands;

Foods not stored properly to prevent contamination;

Ready-to-eat (RTE) foods in the refrigerator not properly date marked.

The Department of Health says it is requiring the establishment to take the following corrective actions:

Discard all contaminated food products;

Thoroughly clean and disinfect all food and non-food contact surfaces;

Hire a professional pest control operator and submit the report to DOH;

Facility to undergo a deep cleaning and disinfection; and

All food employees must be retrained for proper food handling and

storage.

The Jade Palace Two must remain closed for business until all violations have been corrected, health officials say, and a follow-up inspection has been conducted. The operator, identified as Minh Tuan Tran, will contact the health department for a follow-up inspection when all violations have been corrected.