Black Rock Pizza Authorized to Reopen After Health Department Closure

(BIVN) – Black Rock Pizza in Kona has been authorized by health officials to reopen following a recent closure for various food safety violations.

The Hawai‘i Department of Health Food Safety Branch issued the Aliʻi Drive establishment a green “pass” placard during a second follow-up inspection on July 13th.

Black Rock Pizza was given a red “closed” placard on July 8, 2026, due to an active rodent infestation and unsanitary conditions within the facility.

The health department required the establishment to take the following corrective actions:

Discard all contaminated food products;

Have a professional pest control operator service the establishment and submit the service report to the DOH;

Seal all holes in the walls and ceilings; and

Thoroughly clean and disinfect all food-contact and non-food-contact surfaces.

Health inspectors determined that all corrective actions have been completed.