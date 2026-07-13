New Kīlauea Maps Chart Changes In Summit Eruption

(BIVN) – The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory on Monday published a two new maps of the Kīlauea summit area, charting the changes at the summit since the began on December 23, 2024.

The ongoing eruption at the summit of Kīlauea is currently paused. The next episode of high lava fountaining, episode 51, is expected to occur soon, although recent deflation at the summit has likely delayed the event.

The Observatory so the provided these statistics, which are reflective of the entire eruption, from the first episode through episode 50 on June 27, 2026.

Eruptive vent and tephra cone statistics through episode 50:

Vent elevations: 1,075 meters (3,525 feet)

Vent level below crater rim: 65 meters (215 feet)

Vent height to surrounding lava: 50 meters (165 feet)

Cone’s peak elevation: 1,185 meters (3,890 feet)

Cone’s height to crater rim: 45 meters (150 feet)

Lava statistics through episode 50:

Average lava elevation: 1,007 meters (3,304 feet)

Average lava thickness: 90 meters (295 feet)

Maximum lava thickness: 170 meters (560 feet)

Total lava extent: 452 hectares (1,116 acres)

Total lava volume: 284.7 million cubic meters (75.2 billion gallons).

The USGS Volcano Alert Level for Kīlauea is ADVISORY.