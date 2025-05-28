(BIVN) – Officials are warning the public about a possible Parking Violation scam in Kona.

The Hawaiʻi Police Department is investigating the apparent scam – involving a device known as “The Barnacle” being placed on the windshields of parked cars. The device is being used on vehicles at the top of Napo’opo’o Road near the Hawai’i Belt Road intersection.

According to a police news release:

Multiple reports of a parking enforcement device known as “The Barnacle” is being placed on the windshield of vehicles parked at the top of Napo’opo’o Road. According to the instructions on the device, the owner of the vehicle needs to call or visit a website in order to pay a fine to receive a code to remove the device from the windshield.

If you have been a victim, or have any information regarding this parking scam, police ask that you contact Community Policing Officer John Harvey at (808) 326-4646 ext. 258.