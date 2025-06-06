(BIVN) – The first-ever Hawaiʻi County-hosted summit meeting for amateur radio operators will be held next week in Hilo.

All amateur radio operators on Hawaiʻi Island are invited to the “Keanakolu Summit” on June 12, at Aunty Sally Kaleohano’s Luau Hale on 799 Piʻilani Street.

The purpose of the meeting will be to “discuss ways to strengthen our community in the face of potential hazards,” the County said in a recent news release. This gathering will also provide “valuable information, networking opportunities, and a platform to enhance the Civil Defense Auxiliary Communications Service (ACS).”

The ACS “plays a crucial role in sharing vital information across the island when hurricanes, wildfires, or other emergencies disrupt communications, disable phones, or damage the electrical power grid,” officials say.

Both Governor Josh Green and Hawaiʻi County Mayor Kimo Alameda have proclaimed June as Amateur Radio Month, which aligns with the start of the hurricane season.

“They say, ‘when all else fails, amateur radio works,’ and ham radio operators are essential for community resilience throughout Hawaiʻi Island,” said Mayor Kimo Alameda. “The start of the hurricane season is an excellent time to strengthen the engagement with our island’s amateur radio operators.”

“It’s crucial to share credible, reliable information to protect people during an emergency situation,” said civil defense Administrator Talmadge Magno. “Our partnership with amateur radio operators helps to make that happen, and we’re grateful for their support.” Whether they are returning partners or new to ACS, all amateur radio operators are welcome at the event.

The meeting will run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and lunch will be provided. Participants must RSVP by Monday, June 9th, to (808) 935-0031 or civildefense@hawaiicounty.gov.