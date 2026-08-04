Kupu Awarded $1.75 Million AmeriCorps Grant

(BIVN) – Kupu, a nonprofit conservation and youth education organization in Hawaiʻi, has received a federal grant of $1.75 million from AmeriCorps.

AmeriCorps is the federal agency for national service and volunteerism. The grant funding will help support Kupu’s Conservation Leadership Development Program (CLDP).

CLDP provides hands-on service training for graduates looking to establish a career in conservation. The program has 36 host sites throughout Hawaiʻi Island, Oʻahu, Maui, Kauaʻi, Guam, and Saipan.

From a Kupu news release:

“This funding will help more young people across Hawai‘i and the Pacific explore careers in conservation,” said Senator Schatz. “Kupu’s work to train the next generation of conservation professionals is essential, and we’re going to continue supporting them with federal funding and resources.” CLDP empowers upward mobility of its members as well as host sites (partner organizations), which include nonprofits, for-profit businesses, and State and County government agencies that are trying to grow and are eager to train emerging professionals. Since CLDP positions are structured as a cost share, host sites pay only a small fraction of the true cost of adding to their workforce and growing their industry this way. “I’m proud to support federal programs like AmeriCorps that work directly with community organizations to train our next generation of professional leaders,” said Senator Hirono. “By investing in both conservation and community development initiatives, Kupu plays a key role in advancing a sustainable future for Hawai‘i. Thanks to this funding, Kupu can expand its conservation leadership programs throughout Hawai‘i and the Pacific Region and continue its critical work.” CLDP hosts six-month and 11-month terms, offering hands-on experience, professional development, and the opportunity to make a lasting impact in communities across Hawai‘i and the Pacific. CLDP members are selected by a Host Site that aligns with their skills and conservation interests, serving in areas such as ornithology, botany, natural resource management, aquatic resource management, marine biology, Hawaiian cultural studies, agricultural science, and more. “This support from AmeriCorps to Kupu equips our young people with the knowledge and experience to make communities more resilient through conservation” said U.S. Representative Ed Case (HI-01). “I join with my colleagues in the Hawai‘i delegation in our commitment to ensure continued federal funding of AmeriCorps so that through great community partners like Kupu we keep building the next generations of conservation professionals.”