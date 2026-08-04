Hilo Man Dies Days After Highway 11 Motorcycle Crash

(BIVN) – The motorcyclist who was critically injured in a recent crash in Keaʻau died on Monday.

Police identified the deceased man as 64-year-old Clifford Gouveia of Hilo.

The fatal Highway 11 collision happened on Thursday, July 30th. Gouveia died a few days later (August 3rd) at the Queen’s Medical Center on Oʻahu.

A police news release details the crash that occurred on the “Panaʻewa Stretch” of the highway:

Puna Patrol officers responded to a report of a collision involving a motorcycle and a vehicle at 7:26 p.m. between the Macadamia Nut Road and Kipimana Street intersections. The preliminary investigation determined that a gray 2013 Honda CRV multi-purpose vehicle driven by a 38-year-old man, was traveling south (Kea‘au-bound) on Highway 11 when it was rear-ended by a dark blue 2003 Harley Sportster motorcycle operated by Gouveia. Police determined he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision. Gouveia was transported to the Hilo Benioff Medical Center for treatment before he was medivacked to the Queen’s Medical Center on Oahu where he succumbed to his injuries. He was pronounced deceased on August 3, 2026 at 4:29 p.m. The driver of the Honda and a passenger were not injured. Officers with the Area I Traffic Enforcement Unit responded to the scene and are continuing the investigation. At this time, police believe speed and inattention were contributing factors to the collision.

Police ask anyone who witnessed the collision or who has information regarding the incident to contact Officer Jerome Duarte at (808) 961-2339 or via email at Jerome.Duarte@hawaiipolice.gov. Tipsters can also call the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

This is the 21st traffic fatality of 2026 as compared to 14 traffic fatalities this same time last year, police say.