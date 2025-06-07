(BIVN) – The County of Hawaiʻi will be returning Aliʻi Drive to its original two-way traffic pattern.

In May, Aliʻi Drive was temporarily converted into a one-way street in order to add more free parking for Kailua Village. The project was originally planned to be a 90-day trial, but it only lasted for a little over a month.

“We sincerely thank West Hawaiʻi for their invaluable feedback during this Aliʻi Drive pilot project,” said County of Hawaiʻi Mayor Kimo Alameda in a news release. “Recently, Big Island Now conducted a poll that garnered over 2,700 responses, and it was clear that many favored returning the traffic pattern to its original two-way flow.”

The County says the reinstatement of the two-way traffic pattern will begin to take effect no later than Monday, June 16, “allowing for a smooth return to the original configuration.”

The County news release detailed other parking improvements that “have been put in place or are currently being explored”:

Reduced Private Parking Fees: Parklinq Corporation has agreed to revise its parking fees to provide more affordable options for users in and around Kailua Village. Diagonal Parking Stalls off Kuakini Hwy: Utilizing head-in diagonal parking stalls above Coconut Grove Marketplace, along Kuakini Highway, will help maximize space allowing for upwards of 10 additional vehicles to park in the area. Public Parking at Hale Hālāwai County Facility: The Hale Hālāwai facility on Aliʻi Drive could offer additional stalls for public use on days and times when they are not reserved for events. Potential Hotel Partnerships: Discussions are ongoing with one or more area hotels to establish partnerships that would offer additional parking opportunities. New Parking Lease Opportunities: The County is actively negotiating with a landowner off Aliʻi Drive to lease a parcel that could open an additional 100 new parking stalls.

“Big Mahalo to Mayor Alameda and his team for taking action and working diligently to provide more free public parking in Kailua Village,” stated Kona’s Hawaiʻi County Councilmember Rebecca Villegas. “I’m grateful for this Administrations courage, initiative, followed up, flexibility and willingness to return to the two-way traffic flow. In the process, other potential solutions have presented themselves. That’s a win for our Village and our community.”

“We would like to thank the Mayor for listening to our group’s ideas for solutions,” said Julie Ziemelis from the “Fix Paid Parking in Kona” Group. “It’s a vexing issue and we appreciate the fact that the one-way traffic idea was attempted, as it brought thousands of eyeballs to the fact that quick solutions are needed to help save the businesses that have been adversely affected by paid parking. We are encouraged by the Mayor’s efforts to look at our other solutions. Thanks to the Mayor and his staff for taking on this challenge to help our local community.”

“We truly appreciate everyone’s patience and input throughout this process,” Mayor Alameda added. “The pilot project and insights we gathered have led us to explore new innovative solutions for our community. We are excited to implement these changes to enhance the experience for all.”