(BIVN) – Two swimmers were taken to the hospital on Sunday afternoon, after they were rescued by lifeguards from the waters off Pohoiki.

The Hawaiʻi County Fire Department says lifeguards reported the two swimmers in distress at around 1:34 p.m. HST. The lifeguards were able to bring both swimmers to shore.

The swimmers were reported to be a 37-year-old male and a 16-year-old female.

County fire personnel assessed, treated, and transported both swimmers to the Hilo Benioff Medical Center for “near drowning, hypothermia and exhaustion.”

A High Surf Advisory that was in effect for south facing shores of Hawaiʻi was cancelled on Sunday morning, although above average surf continued for the rest of the day, emergency officials stated.