(BIVN) – The ongoing eruption at the summit of Kīlauea is paused, following the end of Episode 24 on June 5th. Lava fountaining has occurred approximately once per week since the start of the eruption on December 23, 2024.

“Data analysis has confirmed that lava fountains from episode 24 reached heights of approximately 1,200 feet (365 meters), which were slightly higher than episode 23, and a new record for the current eruption,” the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory wrote on Saturday. “Several yards (meters) of tephra were deposited on the southwestern rim of Kaluapele, in a closed area of Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park, during the high fountaining of episode 24. As much as 2 feet (60 centimeters) of tephra were deposited at a location 1.5 miles (2.4 km) southwest of the eruptive vents.”

Summit inflation has resumed, and scientists say the forecast window for episode 25 is currently between Thursday, June 12 and Sunday, June 15. The USGS Volcano Alert Level for Kīlauea is at WATCH.

In the latest Volcano Watch article, the USGS HVO writes about the dancing flames that have been observed inside the active vents during phases of precursory activity prior to sustained lava fountaining.

This week’s article is written by Mike Cappos, a gas field engineer with HVO:

During pauses between the high fountaining episodes of the ongoing Kīlauea volcano summit eruption, which began on December 23, 2024, USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) scientists—and astute watchers of the HVO livestream cameras—have periodically observed yellow to orange-colored flames emanating from the two vents inside of Halemaʻumaʻu. These flames, which look most impressive at night, are the result of burning hydrogen gas.

Flames of this nature have been observed in and near eruptive vents during past eruptions of Kīlauea and Mauna Loa volcanoes, and at other volcanoes around the world—often basaltic ones like ours in Hawaii. Flames were observed at Kīlauea in the early 1900s by Thomas Jaggar, the original founder of HVO, while he was observing eruptions inside Halemaʻumaʻu. Other occurrences of flames have been observed during the 1969–1974 Maunaulu eruption, the 1986–2018 Puʻuʻōʻō eruptive era on Kīlauea’s East Rift Zone, the 2018 lower East Rift Zone eruption, the 2021–2022 Kīlauea summit eruption, and others. Hydrogen gas is a minor constituent of volcanic gases. Water—which is made of hydrogen and oxygen—is a major component of volcanic gases, but in oxygen-poor magmas, some hydrogen that might otherwise be part of water remains as hydrogen itself in very small amounts. How do we get flames from that hydrogen though? The temperature at which hydrogen ignites in air depends on its concentration. Generally, the higher the concentration of hydrogen present, the lower the temperature required for ignition. One example of this was the Hindenburg airship disaster of 1937. The gas envelope of the Hindenburg was filled with pure hydrogen gas, which caught fire and exploded from only a stray spark when the airship was beginning to land, all at normal ambient temperatures in the atmosphere near the ground surface. The low concentrations (less than 2%) of hydrogen gas present in and near volcanic vents requires significantly higher temperatures for ignition to be achieved. Hydrogen gas such low concentrations needs temperatures above about 1380°F (around 750°C). Eruptive vents at Kīlauea have temperatures in excess of 1,830°F (1,000°C), which is more than sufficient to ignite the hydrogen. However, we believe another key player for hydrogen to be efficiently ignited at the vent is the vent geometry. In most cases, flames are observed emanating from a hornito or small spatter cone within the vent. In this sort of geometry, water-rich magmatic gas can accumulate inside the orifice and stay in an oxygen-poor state because it has not yet mixed with the oxygen-rich ambient atmosphere. The hornito or small spatter cone effectively acts as a super-hot nozzle to help induce the combustion of hydrogen, which creates the flames we have seen recently, and during earlier eruptions. But what about blue flames? The yellow/orange hydrogen flames in volcanic vents are somewhat elusive compared to the blue flames that are commonly observed around active lava flows.