(BIVN) – The State of Hawaiʻi will be temporarily closing several forest reserves on the Big Island in July in order to conduct animal control activities.
The Hawaiʻi DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) is taking action as part of a federal mandate to protect the habitat of the critically endangered palila bird.
On July 1st to July 2nd, the animal control efforts will take place in the following areas:
- Mauna Kea Forest Reserve (Unit A)
- Mauna Kea Ice Age Natural Area Reserve (Unit K)
- Palila Mitigation Lands
- Kaʻohe Game Management Area (Unit G)
DOFAW will conduct the operations using ground-based and aerial methods.
Although public access to the areas will be limited during the animal control operations, the DLNR says limited access for animal salvage purposes will be allowed by permit only on the following dates and times:
- Tuesday, July 1 – Access begins at 6 a.m.
- Wednesday, July 2 – Access begins at 7 a.m.
From the Legal Notice of Animal Control Activities:
Public Access & Salvage Permits
These actions are pursuant to HAR§ 13-130-19 and § 13-104-23(a) (3). The Mauna Kea Observatory Road will remain open. The temporary closure is needed to minimize the dangers of incompatible uses in the forest area and safely conduct animal control activities. To implement the closure, the Hale Pohaku, Kilohana, and Puʻu Koʻohi gated entrances to Unit A and G, and the gate behind Gilbert Kahele State Recreation Area, will be locked/reopened as follows:
– Locked 8:00 p.m. June 30, 2025, and reopened 7:00 p.m. July 2, 2025.
Copies of the map illustrating the area subject to aerial shooting on these dates are available for inspection at the Division of Forestry and Wildlife Office.
Due to high public participation, telephone call-ins to the DOFAW Hilo Office at (808) 974- 4221 for receiving salvage permits will be conducted from 9:00 a.m. June 24, 2025, to 10:00 a.m. June 30, 2025. One permit will be issued per call per vehicle for one day only. Applicants can have their names added to a stand-by list for additional days, should other applicants not fill all slots. No standbys waiting at the gates will be allowed access. The driver, occupants, vehicle license plate, and make/model of vehicle are needed when calling in. A maximum of 15 permitted vehicles will be allowed at the Puʻu Ahumoa location and 15 permitted vehicles at the Puʻu Mali location. Permittees must arrive at the designated meeting spot promptly. No late entries will be allowed. Permittees must be prepared to remain at the salvage site for up to 8 hours with appropriate gear/supplies (e.g., water, coolers with ice, etc.). There will be no exit from the salvage site until the operation for the day is completed or for an emergency. Each permittee must also participate in digging the hole where entrails are to be discarded. Failure to adhere to the above conditions may preclude the permittee’s participation in future salvage operations.
Carcasses taken during the shoot will be available to the permitted public for salvage at the following locations (a 4-wheel drive vehicle is required, and access permits will be issued). However, there is no guarantee that animals will be able to be salvaged.
Salvage locations are subject to change:
– On July 1, 2025, at Puʻu Mali. Permittees must meet across from the Waimea Veterinary office on Mana Road at 6:00 a.m. sharp.
– On July 2, 2025, at Puʻu Ahumoa. Permittees must meet at the Kilohana check-in station at 7:00 a.m. sharp.
Contact the Division of Forestry and Wildlife in Hilo at (808) 974-4221 for additional details regarding meat salvage or access permits.
