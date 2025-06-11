(BIVN) – The State of Hawaiʻi will be temporarily closing several forest reserves on the Big Island in July in order to conduct animal control activities.

The Hawaiʻi DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) is taking action as part of a federal mandate to protect the habitat of the critically endangered palila bird.

On July 1st to July 2nd, the animal control efforts will take place in the following areas:

Mauna Kea Forest Reserve (Unit A)

Mauna Kea Ice Age Natural Area Reserve (Unit K)

Palila Mitigation Lands

Kaʻohe Game Management Area (Unit G)

DOFAW will conduct the operations using ground-based and aerial methods.

Although public access to the areas will be limited during the animal control operations, the DLNR says limited access for animal salvage purposes will be allowed by permit only on the following dates and times:

Tuesday, July 1 – Access begins at 6 a.m.

Wednesday, July 2 – Access begins at 7 a.m.

From the Legal Notice of Animal Control Activities: