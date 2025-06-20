(BIVN) – Hawai‘i County officials announced on Friday that a paving project at Onekahakaha Beach Park will begin next week, and will require two days of partial closures and one day of a full closure.

The work will include the repaving of the upper parking lot, as well as the main entry road to the park. Officials are working to address concerns raised at a recent community meeting in Keaukaha.

The Hawaiʻi County Department of Public Works is performing the paving work in collaboration with the Department of Parks and Recreation.

The County of Hawaiʻi provided this closure information:

PARTIAL PARK CLOSURE, June 23 and 24 The upper parking lot and the access driveway leading to it will be closed June 23 and 24. Other areas of Onekahahaha Beach Park will remain open, including the main park road and the parking area on the west end of the park (nearest pavilions 2, 3 and 4). However, the public is advised that parking availability will be extremely limited during this time. FULL PARK CLOSURE, June 25 Onekahakaha Beach Park is scheduled to be closed June 25 to allow for the repaving of the roadway leading into the park. During this work, access will be restricted to residents of Machida Lane only.

“The park is expected to reopen Thursday, June 26, barring unforeseen delays due to weather or other circumstances,” a County news release stated.