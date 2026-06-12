VOLCANO WATCH: 100 Years Ago, Mauna Loa Lava Flows Destroyed a South Kona Village

(BIVN) – This week’s Volcano Watch article, written by USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory geologist Natalia Deligne, looks back one hundred years ago at the 1926 eruption of Mauna Loa:

April marked the 100-year anniversary of Mauna Loa’s 1926 Southwest Rift Zone eruption. This eruption is most remembered for the destruction of Ho‘ōpūloa village, a few miles north of Miloliʻi Bay. It also marks the first known instance of aerial photography of an advancing Hawaiian lava flow, and well-organized police-led eruption crowd management.

The 1926 eruption started around 3 a.m. HST on April 10, following two hours of elevated earthquake activity including several events large enough to be widely felt. As with all Mauna Loa eruptions observed since 1843, the eruption started in the summit region. Glow was visible across much of the island. Coincidently, a U. S. Geological Survey expedition led by Edward Wingate was mapping the summit region of Mauna Loa (in 1933, Wingate became the superintendent of Hawaii National Park, now known as Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park). They had camped at 11,400 feet (3,475 meters) elevation about 3½ miles (5.6 km) west of the lava outbreak. The Wingate expedition reached the flows around 6:30 a.m., where they witnessed lava fountains from fissures beginning at South Pit, a crater immediately south of Mokuʻāweoweo (the summit caldera). They navigated around active flows, and at one point rapidly retreated to avoid getting trapped by advancing lava.

Summit activity ended by 5 p.m. that day but earthquakes continued, at times strongly felt. This was attributed to magma migrating underground into the Southwest Rift Zone. On April 13, a yellow plume was seen on the Southwest Rift Zone. It became more prominent and darker on April 14: lava was erupting from the rift zone. Glow from the advancing lava flow was observed that night. By April 16 the ‘a‘ā lava flow had become a major attraction, with many gathered to watch it cross Government Road (what would later become Highway 11). The lava flow reached the road at 12:22 p.m. and crossed it in about two minutes. Today, Highway 11 traverses the 1926 flow between mile markers 87 and 88 in the District of South Kona.

Concern turned to Ho‘ōpūloa village, downhill from the active flow front. This small coastal fishing village north of Miloliʻi was home to Native Hawaiian and Chinese families. As hundreds travelled to watch the advancing lava, some residents removed their belongings, and numerous offerings were made to Pele. Lava reached Ho‘ōpūloa village on April 18 around 3 a.m., entered its bay around 6:30 a.m., and completed destroyed the village by 7 a.m. The bay was filled by about 8 a.m., and this branch of the flow stopped advancing by about 9 a.m. The devastation left an estimated 42 people homeless; many of the displaced moved to Miloliʻi. About 14 houses, a church, and the wharf were destroyed at Ho‘ōpūloa village, in addition to two houses and a Catholic church at Government Road. The eruption continued until April 30, with another lava flow slowly advancing southeast in the direction of Waiʻōhinu in the District of Kaʻū; it stalled more than 5 miles (8 km) away.