(BIVN) – A wanted fugitive was arrested in the Hawaiian Ocean View Estates subdivision on Monday, after an hours-long standoff with police.

39-year-old Nathan Cakin of Ocean View, wanted for an outstanding warrant and firearm-related offenses, was taken into police custody without incident on Monday afternoon.

Police issued a road closure alert before noon, asking motorists to avoid Aloha Boulevard between Tiki Lane and Catamaran Lane due to police activity.

By Monday evening, police had more information in a news release:

At approximately 9:45 a.m. Monday, Hawaiʻi Island police, working in coordination with federal and state law enforcement partners, including the Hawai‘i Department of Law Enforcement, U.S. Marshals Service, and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), conducted checks at a residence on Aloha Boulevard in the Hawaiian Ocean View Estates subdivision for Cakin, who was wanted on a $50,000 outstanding warrant for first-degree promotion of a dangerous drug. He was also known to be in possession of a firearm.

Upon arrival, officers contacted Cakin at the residence. Two women also contacted at the scene confirmed that a firearm was inside the residence.



Cakin refused officers’ verbal commands to exit the home and barricaded himself inside, making threats to harm himself, adding that officers would have to shoot him.



Crisis negotiators attempted to speak with Cakin, but he continued to refuse to exit. Hawai‘i Police Department’s Special Response Team (SRT) was activated and responded to the scene. Around 3:45 p.m. tactical measures were used, and Cakin surrendered and was arrested without further incident.



Cakin is currently being held at the Kealakehe Police Station as police continue this investigation.



Detectives with the Area II Criminal Investigation Division executed a search warrant at the residence and recovered a rifle and methamphetamine-related paraphernalia.

Police ask anyone who has information regarding this investigation to contact Detective Donovan Kohara at (808) 960-3118; or via email at donovan.kohara@hawaiicounty.gov. Anyone who wants to report a tip anonymously regarding wanted individuals or illegal firearms may call Hawai‘i Island Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.