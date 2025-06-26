(BIVN) – Key monitoring equipment has been restored at Kīlauea, as the ongoing volcano eruption remains paused.

On June 24th, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported the Kilauea KWcam and F1cam were restored, along with the laser rangefinder that measures the lava lake surface elevation.

“These instruments had been removed from the field in March 2025 as they were within an area impacted by tephra fallout from the ongoing eruption in Halemaʻumaʻu at the summit of Kīlauea,” the USGS HVO reported. “Their new location, where they were installed with permission from Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park, is farther from the active vents.”

These instruments will provide additional monitoring for the ongoing episodic Kīlauea summit eruption, scientists say.

The USGS HVO on Wednesday updated the forecast window for the start of Episode 27 lava fountaining, which is now expected to begin between June 29 and July 2.

“This window is subject to change due to variations in summit inflation rate and other factors, and will be updated as more data become available,” the USGS HVO stated. “Episode 27 fountaining will likely be preceded by hours to days of precursory activity such as lava spattering and small lava flows at the eruptive vents.”