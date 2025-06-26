(BIVN) – A Puna man was arrested on Tuesday, during a multi-agency operation in the Black Sand subdivision.

54-year-old Shannon Hostetler, of Pāhoa, was arrested on multiple drug, firearm, and explosives-related charges and he remains in custody, police reported Thursday.

The Hawai‘i Police Department’s Vice Section, in coordination with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), executed a federal search warrant at two residences on Oceanview Parkway in the Black Sand subdivision in Pāhoa.

Police say the following was recovered during the search:

289 grams of methamphetamine

459 grams of cocaine

More than 1,700 grams of methamphetamine oil

7 firearms

More than 6,000 rounds of ammunition

More than $14,000 in US currency

A methamphetamine conversion lab was located on the property.

Police say explosive devices and bomb-making materials were also discovered.

On Wednesday, police closed an area of Oceanview Parkway between Aloha Road & Diamond Head Drive, in order to remove two partially constructed pipe bombs. FBI, Maui, and Kaua‘i Police Department bomb technicians secured and removed the bombs, as well as black powder, flash powder, and other explosive materials.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. “Anyone who wants to report a tip anonymously regarding wanted individuals or illegal firearms may call Hawai‘i Island Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300,” the police stated.