(BIVN) – A structure fire that claimed the life of a 76-year-old woman in Mountain View on Sunday night is under investigation.

Fire and police personnel responded to the reported structure fire in the 17-4400 block of Huina Road at approximately 11:13 p.m. on July 6th. Upon arrival, the first responders found a single-family residence fully engulfed in flames.

According to a police news release:

Responding officers contacted a 79-year-old male resident who reported that, shortly before he called 911, his 76-year-old wife informed him there was a fire in their garage. The man attempted to extinguish the flames with a fire extinguisher; however, the fire had already spread. He reported being unable to get back into the residence to call 911, so he went to a neighbor’s home to request help. When he returned, he was unable to locate his wife and feared she may have been trapped inside. Officers searched the area but were unable to locate her. After firefighters extinguished the flames, a severely burned body was discovered in the remnants of the structure.

Police say an autopsy will be performed later this week to determine the exact cause of the woman’s death. The identity of the victim has not been released, pending positive identification and notification of next of kin.

In a separate fire department release, it was reported that firefighters’ initial search of the burning building came with a “danger of munitions.” The fire department says the owner of house warned of “munitions stored in various locations of (the) dwelling.”

The fire department noted “multiple pop-up tarps and 2 vehicles” were on fire at the time of their arrival, with a “powerline across the road”.

The structure and its contents, valued at approximately $224,000, were a total loss, police say.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Police ask anyone with information about this case to call Detective Daniel Tam of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2380 or email daniel.tam@hawaiicounty.gov. Tipsters may also call the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.