(BIVN) – On July 3, Governor Josh Green finalized on his Intent-to-Veto list, signing 12 bills into law and vetoing eight.

The eight vetoes, with the administration rational provided, are:

HB 235: RELATING TO TRAFFIC SAFETY

Veto rational: The Department of Transportation has developed specific criteria for the selection of communities within which to implement traffic safety systems. This criteria incorporates data-driven crash, citation and traffic volume metrics, which ensure communities are chosen based on need and potential for greatest impact. Ignoring this criteria in favor of legislatively mandated location selection threatens the integrity of the photo red light imaging detector system and automated speed enforcement system programs.

HB 796: RELATING TO TAX CREDITS

Veto rational: This bill would have a significant long-term impact on income tax credits across a variety of industries, including film and television, research, and renewable energy. These tax credits are critical to supporting economic development and diversification, particularly within growing and emerging sectors. Categorically sunsetting income tax credits will not only disincentivize future investors from doing business in Hawai‘i, but will destabilize existing businesses that currently rely upon these tax credits.

HB 958: RELATING TO TRANSPORTATION

Veto rational: While mopeds and motorcycles are exempt from the prohibition established within this bill, on “high-speed electric devices” driving on public roadways, electric cars are not exempt in the definition. Such a prohibition would likely violate the Commerce Clause and Equal Protection Clause of the United States Constitution and conflict with the administration’s commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

HB 1296: RELATING TO THE MAJOR DISASTER FUND

Veto rational: The administration is committed to the transparent, efficient management of state funds. During times of emergency, flexibility and the quick release of funds is necessary to respond to rapidly changing situations. This bill disrupts the delicate balance between reporting requirements facilitating government transparency and fiscal flexibility for efficient emergency response and recovery efforts. Placing additional administrative oversight over funds expended for emergencies jeopardizes public safety.

HB 1369: RELATING TO TAXATION

Veto rational: The amendments to the general excise tax and use tax contained in this bill would impact sugarcane producers, commercial fishing vessels and securities exchanges. Removing the specific tax exemptions afforded to these entities would provide little financial benefit to the state while harming, in particular, sugarcane producers.

SB 31: RELATING TO PROPERTY

Veto rational: By enabling any person, including those without any interest in the specified real property, to record a statement that a real property’s title includes a discriminatory restrictive covenant, this bill provides a statutorily authorized mechanism for the circulation of disinformation. This disinformation has the potential to negatively affect the marketability of a property. Because the person who recorded the statement claiming a discriminatory restrictive covenant exists is waived of any liability, no recourse is available to those who suffer financial loss due to inaccurate claims concerning their property’s title.

SB 583: RELATING TO NAMING RIGHTS

Veto rational: Pursuant to section 14, article III, of the Hawai‘i State Constitution, each bill may only contain one subject, which must pertain to the bill’s title. The exemption of concessions in the stadium facility and Convention Center from typical concession procurement procedures may violate section 14, article III, of the Hawai‘i State Constitution since the exemption appears to fall outside the titular scope of the bill, naming rights.

SB 1102: RELATING TO THE AIRCRAFT RESCUE FIRE FIGHTING UNIT

Veto rational: The appointment process proposed in the bill is inconsistent with the selection process for other department leadership positions. Further, due to the need to obtain legislative approval for the appointment of the Fire Chief, following the appointment process contained in this bill may delay the appointment of this critical leadership position, impacting airport operations, safety and readiness.

Governor Green signed these 12 bills into law from the Intent-to-Veto list:

HB 302 (ACT 241): RELATING TO CANNABIS

HB 496 (ACT 242): RELATING TO MĀMAKI TEA

HB 300 (ACT 250): RELATING TO THE STATE BUDGET

SB 589 (ACT 266): RELATING TO RENEWABLE ENERGY

HB 126 (ACT 288): RELATING TO PROPERTY FORFEITURE

HB 800 (ACT 289): RELATING TO GOVERNMENT

SB 935 (ACT 290): RELATING TO GOVERNMENT

SB 447 (ACT 291): RELATING TO A DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH PILOT PROGRAM

SB 104 (ACT 292): RELATING TO CORRECTIONS

SB 15 (ACT 293): RELATING TO HISTORIC PRESERVATION

SB 38 (ACT 294): RELATING TO HOUSING

SB 66 (ACT 295): RELATING TO HOUSING

“I want to thank the Legislature for its work this past legislative session to bring forward these important bills signed into law,” said Governor Green. “So far, we have covered critical topics such as the climate impact fee, women’s court, biosecurity, free school meals, fireworks and public safety. Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke spearheaded efforts for broadband access and expanded Preschool Open Doors. These wins reflect what can be achieved when we work together for the good of our state,” said Governor Green.