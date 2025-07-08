(BIVN) – Police responded to a report of a possible unexploded ordnance on Monday. The suspected UXO was found in a culvert in the area of the 44-mile marker on Old Saddle Road (Highway 200.)

Police say the item appeared to be “a container or shell designed to hold two pounds of propellant charge for use in specific military guns.” Officials noted the container “appeared to have been deliberately placed there but also seemed to have been in the area for an extended period of time.”

A U.S. Army Pohakuloa Training Area Range Operations Manager responded to the scene and recovered the item.

Police say it was later determined that the ordnance “was an empty shell casing.”

No homes, businesses, or roadways were affected, police say.

The public is reminded that anyone who finds possible unexploded ordnance should leave it in place, exit the area, and immediately call 911 or the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.