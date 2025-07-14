(BIVN) – The ongoing eruption at the summit of Kīlauea volcano remains paused, and scientists expect the next episode of high lava fountaining to occur this week.

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported on Sunday that current inflation data indicates Episode 29 is likely to start between July 16 and 19. “If inflation rates change significantly, the projected window will be adjusted to fit the new conditions,” the Observatory wrote.

“Fountaining associated with episode 28 resulted in 15 microradians of deflation,” the USGS HVO stated on Sunday. “At the time of this update, UWD had re-inflated by just under 9 microradians.”

Low-level degassing and seismic tremor persist at the summit. “Incandescence in the crater last night was limited to the north vent and a few locations on the eruptive cone,” the USGS HVO reported. “Slow slumping of the eruptive cone continues this morning and was associated with spots of incandescence on the cone last night. Slumping may continue over the next hours to days.”

The USGS Volcano Alert Level for Kīlauea remains at WATCH.