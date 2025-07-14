(BIVN) – A new permitting program has been launched to allow temporary roadside vending in a designated area of Ane Keohokālole Highway in Kona.
The County of Hawai‘i Department of Public Work announced on Monday that it is now accepting applications for special activity permits authorizing vending on the makai side of the highway between the West Hawaiʻi Civic Center and the “Allied Quarry” access road.
Applicants must be able to provide:
- Details of the proposed commercial activity.
- Proof of a valid business license or permit required for conducting commercial activities in the State of Hawaiʻi.
- A plan for managing waste generated by the commercial activity.
- A certificate of insurance.
- Agreement to hold the County harmless from any claims resulting from the permitted activity.
From a Hawaiʻi County news release:
The County is implementing the permitting process following the passing of Bill 184 by the County Council in October 2024, which enables vendors and small businesses to conduct temporary commercial activities – such as selling goods or providing services – at designated locations along County streets for up to one year.
In March 2025, the County Council designated this portion of Ane Keohokālole Highway to serve as the first authorized area under this permitting framework (see County Code Section 22-3.3.2).
The Special Activity Permit Application is available on the DPW Engineering Division’s website (download the fillable application form).
For more information on the legislative framework, please refer to Bill 184, which can be found on the County Council website.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
KONA, Hawaiʻi - Hawaiʻi County is now accepting applications for special activity permits authorizing temporary roadside vending near the West Hawaiʻi Civic Center.