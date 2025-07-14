(BIVN) – A new permitting program has been launched to allow temporary roadside vending in a designated area of Ane Keohokālole Highway in Kona.

The County of Hawai‘i Department of Public Work announced on Monday that it is now accepting applications for special activity permits authorizing vending on the makai side of the highway between the West Hawaiʻi Civic Center and the “Allied Quarry” access road.

Applicants must be able to provide:

Details of the proposed commercial activity.

Proof of a valid business license or permit required for conducting commercial activities in the State of Hawaiʻi.

A plan for managing waste generated by the commercial activity.

A certificate of insurance.

Agreement to hold the County harmless from any claims resulting from the permitted activity.

From a Hawaiʻi County news release: