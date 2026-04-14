(BIVN) – A North Kohala man has been arrested and charged for an alleged attempted murder that was reported back in December 2024.

66-year-old William Tai Seu Wong of Hawi was indicted by a grand jury on Monday, April 6, for second-degree attempted murder, second-degree assault, first-degree terroristic threatening, and 2 counts of abuse of a family household member.

From a Hawaiʻi Police Department news release:

The indictment follows an extensive investigation by the Hawai‘i Police Department’s Area II Juvenile Aid Section. The investigation stemmed from a report made on December 9, 2024, by a 47-year-old female victim, who was in a dating relationship with Wong. The victim reported that she had been threatened, physically abused, and shot in the left arm/back area with a firearm allegedly used by Wong. The incidents were reported to have occurred at a North Kohala residence between April 26, 2023, and Nov. 8, 2024. On Wednesday, April 8, Wong was arrested pursuant to a grand jury bench warrant. His total bail was set at $100,000.

Police ask anyone with information regarding this investigation to please contact Detective Carrie Akina at (808) 326-4646, ext. 278 or via email at Carrie.Akina@hawaiipolice.gov.