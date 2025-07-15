(BIVN) – A new class of adult corrections officers (ACO) are celebrating their graduation from Basic Corrections Recruit Class.

The eight officers just completed eight weeks of rigorous training. Seven of them have been assigned to the Hawaiʻi Community Correctional Center, and one has been assigned to Kulani Correctional Facility.

A graduation ceremony was held on Monday at the Island of Hawaiʻi YMCA in Hilo. From a Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation news release:

During the ceremony, DCR Director Tommy Johnson congratulated all the graduates. “All of these graduates have worked hard to this point and effectively demonstrated humility and teamwork,” Johnson said.

“In their careers, they will face situations that will test the content of their character, their integrity, commitment, faith and courage of conviction. The challenge in them is to do what is right. In doing so, they will have the greatest impact on public safety and gain the respect and admiration of their peers, supervisors and the public they serve,” he added. “I sincerely thank each of the graduates for their service. I thank their family and loved ones for their steadfast support.

Keynote Speaker Hilo Circuit Judge Peter K. Kubota also applauded the graduates. “You guys are great young men,” Kubota said. “A lot of training, a lot of commitment, a lot of hard work and sacrifices from yourselves and your family members to get you there. All from our beautiful community of Hilo.”

It’s a challenging and “very rewarding career that you’re embarking on,” Kubota said, noting that the new corrections officers join a team of corrections officers across Hawaiʻi that are the foundation of the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Since the department’s redesignation from the Department of Public Safety (PSD) to the DCR on January 1, 2024, the department increased its annual recruit classes to six from three, to address the staffing shortage of corrections officers at facilities in Hawaiʻi. By the end of this year, the department aims to have eight classes.

There are currently 1,140 filled ACO positions and approximately 380 vacant positions.

DCR also compressed its recruitment training course to eight weeks from 11, while still covering critical training to ensure ACOs are well-prepared for their jobs.

In addition to increasing the number of recruit training classes, DCR broadened its recruitment efforts with radio spots, social media, bus ads and advertisements at movie theaters statewide.

Recruit training comprises more than 300 hours of classroom instruction and physical training. Recruits learn a variety of subjects that include standards of conduct, ethics and professionalism, report writing, interpersonal communications, maintaining security, crisis intervention, security threat groups (gangs), mental health, first aid, use of firearms and self-defense tactics.

New corrections officer Valuvalu Leiato said he wanted to become a corrections officer to make a positive impact on individuals in our custody and care.

“You can never judge a book by its cover,” Leiato said. “Like what the judge said, a simple shaka, a simple aloha. That makes a big difference.”

All incoming classes receive Recruit Field Training along with Basic Corrections Training. During the final weeks of training, they go into the facility where they begin their jobs with guidance from their training sergeants.