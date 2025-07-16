(BIVN) – The 2025 Kohala Hawai‘i Isle Police Activities League Keiki Fishing Derby was recently held at the Pua Ka Ilima Surf Park in Kawaihae, and organizers say the event was a great success.

The Keiki Fishing Derby brought together 138 “enthusiastic young anglers” for a day of “fishing, family, and fun” on Saturday, June 28th, a police news release reported.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

The event began with keiki checking in at 7:00 a.m. The official horn signaled the start of the derby at 9:00 a.m., giving participants two hours to fish for a prize-winning catch in their age groups. At 11:00 a.m., officers weighed and recorded the fish.

Community Police Officers from North and South Kohala and Kona hosted the event with support from Conservation Enforcement Officers with the Department of Land and Natural Resources. Volunteers from P.A.T.H., Eddie Caravalho, Friends of First Responders, D.A.R.E. Hawai‘i, S.H.O.P.O., and the Hawai‘i County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney also helped make the day possible.



While the fish were weighed, participants and their families enjoyed a complimentary lunch of hot dogs, chili bowls, shaved ice, and snacks. New Hope Church Kawaihae and Waiākea Water provided a hydration station with cold water, fresh fruit, and healthy snacks.



Fish of all sizes were caught, and keiki had the chance to make gyotaku fish prints at Mr. Caravalho’s booth. Smiles filled the park as lucky number prizes were handed out. The day ended with a drawing for a two-night stay at the Hilton Waikoloa Village, awarded to a keiki from North Kohala.