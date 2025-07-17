(BIVN) – A Mountain View man has been charged for allegedly stealing a vehicle in Hilo before being arrested by police a few weeks later in Puna.

Prosecutors say 30 year-old Justin Yamauchi was arrested at the Kurtistown 7-Eleven on July 15th, aft er he was observed driving a Subaru Outback that was reported stolen on June 29th from a residence on Kinoole Street in Hilo.

Yamauchi is also accused of resisting a police order to stop during two separate incidents in Puna, which occurred on July 7th and July 14th.

From Hawaiʻi County Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen: