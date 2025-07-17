(BIVN) – A Mountain View man has been charged for allegedly stealing a vehicle in Hilo before being arrested by police a few weeks later in Puna.
Prosecutors say 30 year-old Justin Yamauchi was arrested at the Kurtistown 7-Eleven on July 15th, aft er he was observed driving a Subaru Outback that was reported stolen on June 29th from a residence on Kinoole Street in Hilo.
Yamauchi is also accused of resisting a police order to stop during two separate incidents in Puna, which occurred on July 7th and July 14th.
From Hawaiʻi County Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen:
Yamauchi made his initial appearance in Hilo District Court on Wednesday afternoon. Yamauchi’s bail was maintained at $135,000.00 and he was ordered to appear for a preliminary hearing on July 18, 2025.
As the Complaint alleges, Yamauchi is charged with Theft in the First Degree (theft of a motor vehicle), Unauthorized Control of a Propelled Vehicle in the First Degree, Habitual Property Crime, Driving Without a License, and two counts of Resisting an Order to Stop a Motor Vehicle in the Second Degree.
The most serious offense, Theft in the First Degree, is a class B felony offense and carries a penalty of either a ten-year prison term or four years probation and up to eighteen months in jail.
The charges are merely allegations, and the Defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
The motor vehicle theft investigation was initiated by South Hilo Patrol. The resist order to stop investigations were initiated by Puna Patrol. The felony investigation was led by Officers Edward Petrie and Sean-Tyler Kepoo, Crime Reduction Unit, Area I Criminal Investigation Section, Hawai‘i Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Woodrow Pengelly.
The Office of the Prosecuting Attorney remains dedicated to the pursuit of justice with integrity and commitment. Anyone having information to assist local law enforcement should call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.
