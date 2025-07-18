(BIVN) – Prosecutors say a Puna man has been sentenced to prison after being found guilty for the stabbing of a woman in Hawaiian Beaches in 2021.
43 year-old Frank William Funes of Pahoa was sentenced to a 15-year prison term for burglary and assault offenses stemming from the July 8, 2021 incident. Funes broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home on Opae Street, “before stabbing her in her left chest, right chest, left armpit, left arm, and left posterior chest with a buck knife,” prosecutors say.
At the time of the incident, police reported Funes “entered through a window, entered the victim’s bedroom, and began stabbing her with a large knife while she lay in bed.” The woman also sustained a collapsed lung as a result of the incident, prosecutors say.
From a news release provided by Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen:
On July 16, 2025, Funes appeared in Hilo Circuit Court for his sentencing hearing. After hearing arguments from the parties, the Court sentenced Funes to the maximum penalties, a ten-year prison term for Burglary in the First Degree and five-year prison term for Assault in the Second Degree. The Court ordered that the sentences be served consecutively for a total of fifteen years.
Back in September 2024, a Hilo jury found Funes guilty as charged of Burglary in the First Degree. The jury also found Funes, who was originally charged with Attempted Murder in the Second Degree, guilty of the included offense of Assault in the Second Degree.
Burglary in the First Degree is a class B felony offense and carries a penalty of either a ten-year prison term or four years probation and up to eighteen months in jail. Assault in the Second Degree is a class C felony offense and carries a penalty of either a five-year prison term or five years probation and up to twelve months in jail.
The felony investigation was handled by Detective Gavin Kagimoto, Office of Professional Standards / Criminal Intelligence Unit, formerly of the Area I Juvenile Aid Section, Hawai‘i Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Deputy Prosecuting Attorneys Heipua Ahloy and Ha‘aheo Kaho‘ohalahala.
The Office of the Prosecuting Attorney remains dedicated to the pursuit of justice with integrity and commitment. Anyone having information to assist local law enforcement should call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.
by Big Island Video News
STORY SUMMARY
