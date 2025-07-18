(BIVN) – Prosecutors say a Puna man has been sentenced to prison after being found guilty for the stabbing of a woman in Hawaiian Beaches in 2021.

43 year-old Frank William Funes of Pahoa was sentenced to a 15-year prison term for burglary and assault offenses stemming from the July 8, 2021 incident. Funes broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home on Opae Street, “before stabbing her in her left chest, right chest, left armpit, left arm, and left posterior chest with a buck knife,” prosecutors say.

At the time of the incident, police reported Funes “entered through a window, entered the victim’s bedroom, and began stabbing her with a large knife while she lay in bed.” The woman also sustained a collapsed lung as a result of the incident, prosecutors say.

From a news release provided by Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen: